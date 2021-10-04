Throughout October, we focus on breast cancer awareness. Approximately one in eight women, that’s about 13%, will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime and one in 39, which is about 3%, will die from breast cancer according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide surpassing lung cancer for the first time in 2020 (bcrf.org).
These statistics can be alarming and cause many women anxiety when going for their yearly mammograms, but the statistics show that early detection is the best protection. Important components of breast cancer screening include breast self-exam, an annual exam by your physician and annual mammography. Breast cancers detected early, while still localized in the area they started in, have an overall five-year relative survival rate of 99% (bcrf.org). Simply stated, the earlier in the disease you are diagnosed with breast cancer, the more likely you are to live as long as someone who has not been diagnosed with breast cancer (99%).
NMMC-West Point offers up-to-date 3-D tomography mammograms and has provided this service since 2019. If needed, we also provide breast ultrasound and breast biopsy. Dr. Woodrow Brand provides high-quality breast surgeries when needed. Stereotactic breast biopsy will be available in West Point within the next few months.
With more than 20 years of experience in breast care, I’m proud to lead our breast care team. We offer a unique patient-focused experience with priority placed on patient comfort and convenience. Our goal is to provide same-day mammogram and ultrasound reports along with arranging for a very quick breast biopsy when needed to prevent any unnecessary anxiety. A breast biopsy can even be performed the same day as a mammogram if appropriate.
NMMC-West Point is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and has access to cancer treatment at NMMC Cancer Care in Tupelo and Starkville. For more information on breast cancer screenings or questions concerning our services, call (662) 495-2331. Additional information on breast care services throughout NMHS are available at www.nmhs.net/breast-care.
Mark Ellis, M.D. is the West Point hospital’s first full-time interventional radiologist.