Wayne Wilbanks of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office escorts Ellen Huebner to be transported to jail after she pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of her husband on Jan. 31, 2022. Judge Kelly Mims sentenced her to life in prison.
ABERDEEN • An Aberdeen woman has pleaded guilty to the 2019 killing of her husband and will remain in prison for the rest of her life.
Ellen Huebner, 48, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday. She was charged with the March 2019 killing of her husband, Steven Huebner, at their home on Buck Road, near the Aberdeen Marina.
Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Huebner to life in prison — the maximum sentence.
“My sympathy goes to the family of Steven Huebner. I hope this does bring peace and closure to the family,” Mims said. “You can’t change the past or the future, but you did take someone’s life.”
Huebner, in her remarks, offered a tearful apology to Steven Huebner’s family, some of whom were present in the courtroom.
“I’m sorry. I’m sorry that it ruined your family,” she said. “I regret the whole situation ever happened and I pray for forgiveness. I’m sorry.”
Steven Huebner was a Columbus Air Force Base employee. After failing to report to a meeting in Alabama on Feb. 25, 2019, law enforcement officials launched a missing person’s case.
On March 1, 2019, a black Chevrolet Tahoe was discovered stuck in the backyard of the Huebner’s home. Later that day, investigators discovered Huebner’s body inside a plastic tote bag at the foot of the home’s back steps. Authorities at the time said they believed Ellen Huebner was trying to move the body. Huebner turned herself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on March 4, 2019.
Court records show Huebner was killed between Feb. 25 and March 1, 2019. Following the autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl, Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the cause of death was multiple gunshots.
The court case has been continued several times since fall 2019.According to filings, the court ordered a mental evaluation to determine if Ellen Huebner was mentally competent to stand trial. A September 2021 forensic report from the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield concluded she was competent to stand trial.
The forensic interview recordings were subpoenaed in the case but not discussed Monday. During Monday’s court appearance, Ellen said she had mental health issues and was admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital in recent years for a psychiatric evaluation. Ellen was free on a $150,000 bond shortly after her initial court appearance for being charged with murder. According to court documents, she had since violated a condition of the court by traveling out of state.