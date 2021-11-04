SALTILLO • Faith Haven in Tupelo, a temporary emergency home for neglected, abandoned and abused children, looks a nicer these days thanks to a beautification project spearheaded by WoodmenLife members in Tupelo.
Regional Director James Gilbert and Sales Representative Vickie Brownlee with WoodmenLife in Tupelo recently recruited volunteers from the community to take part in the organization’s Giving Together program.
For the project, Gilbert and Brownlee also gathered necessary supplies, like planters, pumpkins, flowers, potting soil and necessary tools, to beautify the entrance to the facility. They worked one morning to get the job done. WoodmenLife members Allen and Janie Brown also took part in the project.
Chapter 130 in Tupelo will also be placing a flag pole at the entrance making the premises more inviting for both children and visitors.
“WoodmenLife was built on a commitment to family, community and country, and Giving Together expands that foundation into a wider area,” Brownlee said. “We are so pleased with how the project turned out and are excited to continue Giving Together in more areas of our town.”
To learn more about how you can get involved with WoodmenLife and future Giving Together projects, contact Brownlee, at 662-397-4591.