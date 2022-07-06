The Old Man sat in a folding lawn chair on the edge of a field of broken ground. He wore the sort of work pants and plaid button-up shirt you don’t see around anymore. He wiped sweat from his face with a bright yellow rag, then drained the remnants of tea from a tall glass.
“Ahhhh!”
Ice clinked as he lowered it back to the ground.
Fifty yards to our front, a pair of doves I’d watched flying our way from half a mile out made a hard left turn, veering away.
“Those two flared when they saw you move,” I grumbled, frustrated.
I was covered in Army surplus camo from head to toe and sat on a black plastic bucket. I had hunkered just inside the edge of a tall stand of soybeans, taking care to sit with my head below the tops of the stalks.
“Two what?” he asked.
“The two doves that were coming across the field,” I said.
“Where?” he asked.
I pointed to the two specks, now making their way south to Mexico.
“Pshaw!” he said. “They were too far away to see us.”
I grumbled more to myself. I had been allowed a shotgun of my own for the first time at the opening day dove shoot only days before. Things had been slow and no one wanted to shoot on the Labor Day that followed, but I was allowed to go provided I was supervised.
“Supervision” consisted of one of my Old Men. This particular specimen was a wise soul and a great character but an indifferent shooter at best. I, on the other hand, expected to qualify for national prominence among shotgunners any day. I was serious in the way only a deluded, self-absorbed 12-year-old boy can be. I picked up my bucket and moved 75 yards down the hill.
“I’m going to try them down here,” I announced, unnecessarily, and the Old Man laughed.
In the next 10 minutes, while no birds came close to me, six different singles and two pairs flew directly over the Old Man’s head. He could have hit them with a flyswatter except for three things: One, he wasn’t looking and didn’t see them. Two, he was unarmed, as I was using his gun and, three, he didn’t have a flyswatter.
I had burned through my full allowance of 20 gauge shells on Saturday and was out of ammo for the loaner gun I’d been assigned. As a result, I was shooting the Old Man’s 12 gauge, pulling from the same half box of shells he’d carried to every dove opener for the past six years.
Far over my left shoulder, more ice clinked as the Old Man refilled his glass from a gallon-sized Coleman cooler. I looked over my shoulder and watched him rest the cooler on his knee and hold a button on its spout. He directed the stream into the glass at his feet. I turned my head back to the field in time to see a pair that had flown right over my head glide out of range. My frustrated grumbling increased.
“You want a glass of tea?” he shouted.
“In a minute,” I said.
After 10 more minutes of nothing flying, I walked back up to the Old Man. I passed him the shotgun to hold and took the extra glass he handed me. As I filled it, two pairs flew low over the empty bucket I’d left down the hill.
“I think it’s too hot to do any more dove hunting today,” I offered. “They don’t seem to be flying.”
“That’s fine with me,” the Old Man said, standing up with a smile. “I think I heard the couch calling anyway.”
I decided national shotgunning prominence could wait, after all. For another week, at least.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.