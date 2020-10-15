Louise Godwin
An educator by profession, Godwin’s influence on her native city of Tupelo was widespread. She was a pioneer in historic preservation, city beautification, the performing arts, and had deep passion for Tupelo’s progress.
Godwin also maintained a decades-long friendship with former Lady Bird Johnson, President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s wife.
“I’ve had quite a connection with her through the years,” Godwin said, adding, “She was absolutely lovely.”
In a 2007 interview, Godwin recalled that this friendship started when Godwin presided over the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, a federation of local garden clubs throughout the state.
“My project during my two-year term was to plant and preserve the wildflowers along our state highways,” said Godwin, the group’s president from 1983 to 1985. “One afternoon about 4 o’clock, my phone rang and they said, Would you please hold the line for Lady Bird Johnson,’ and of course I nearly fainted.”
Johnson, an advocate for the environment who was responsible for the Beautification Act of 1965, had called to invite Godwin to an awards ceremony recognizing highway beautification efforts in Texas.
Godwin was famed for her energy and work ethic, pursuing an array of projects for the betterment of her community.
Former Community Development executive Harry Martin, who worked with Godwin for decades on projects ranging from celebrating the city’s centennial in 1970 to her service as the first woman elected to CDF’s board of directors, once recalled and praised her energy.
“She was very effective. She knew a lot of people, and she knew how to work with them to get things done,” Martin said. “I remember that she was very influential in saving the historic (superintendent’s former residence) at the fish hatchery, and we both tried to save the old train depot, but we started too late on that.”
This profile incorporates text from a July 2007 article by Ginny Miller and a July 2012 article by Joe Rutherford.
Elizabeth Ford
A Prentiss County native, Ford came from humble beginnings to achieve professional esteem with the city of Tupelo.
Ford was appointed the first female assistant administrator/vice president of the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and held that position for 35 years. A pioneer in her own right, Ford broke through the glass ceiling so other women in healthcare had greater opportunities.
After her death, her son Tony Ford recalled that his mother’s “loyalties always remained close to home, touching health care, education, faith, and community.”