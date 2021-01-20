Concrete walls and rebar can now be seen emerging above the tons of red clay dirt where construction on the new Itawamba County Justice Complex is taking shape on Joe Staub Road.
The inner walls to the central tower stand high above cell walls as masonry workers lay block after block. The building’s infirmary and fully functional kitchen will also be taking form.
In September 2019, the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors engaged in an agreement with Three Rivers Community Investment Corporation to build the complex/jail and lease it back to the county. According to Itawamba County Administrator Gary Franks, the average annual lease will be approximately $800,000 for a period of 20 years.
West Brothers Construction was given the go-ahead in May by county officials and Three Rivers to proceed with the 21,750-square-foot, 140-bed jail just off Access Road. The groups secured financing through a certificate of participation note for $10,785,000 covering construction cost, closing cost, and interim interest expense.
The county’s need to replace its current jail stems from overcrowding and dilapidation of the current structure. At maximum, the old jail can hold 35 inmates. In years past, it has housed upwards of 60 inmates, nearly double its capacity.
The overcrowding dilemma led Sheriff Chris Dickinson to begin housing prisoners in Tishomingo County at a cost to the county of $25 a day per prisoner. The tab for the service has reached between $10,000 and $15,000 a month, some $180,000 a year.
Officials agreed the county was spending too much money on a temporary fix to a permanent problem and the solution was to build a suitable jail.
Although Itawamba County officials considered several variations for the facility, including versions that housed both the sheriff’s department offices and a new courtroom, the final product will be a relatively basic jail, but it is designed that those additions could be easily added.
The official groundbreaking for the project was held in August. The estimated completion date of the project is November 1, 2021.