Volunteers with the second annual Project Feeding Fulton served over 400 free meals on Thanksgiving Day at the National Guard Armory. Baked ham, dressing, and desserts were among the items on the menu.
Organizer Carrie Dulaney said the event was a combined effort between volunteers, the Samaritan’s Market, and Divine Love Thrift Store. Businesses and individuals throughout the county also donated raffle items to raise funds to help make the meal possible.
Although called Project Feeding Fulton, the efforts and the meal reaches beyond the borders of Fulton and stretches throughout the county, Dulaney said.
This year’s event was hosted differently than last, with COVID-19 precautions in place, Dulaney said. Meals were picked up and delivered to those in need. She said overall they were pleased with its success and looked forward to next year’s project.