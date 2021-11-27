STAREKVILL – Mississippi State’s regular season ended with a loss in the Egg Bowl, but State’s outlook is bright, with a significant portion of its production expected to return next year.
While a bowl game still looms, here’s an early look at MSU’s projected starting lineup next season:
Offense
Quarterback
Will Rogers, 6-2, 210, So.
With the right amount of marketing, Rogers could be in the Heisman conversation from the start of his season. It’s reasonable to expect his numbers to dip, but the Air Raid offense provides a chance for him to thrive.
Running back
Jo’quavious Marks, 5-10, 205, So.
Marks will likely be splitting snaps again with Dillon Johnson. Regardless of who starts, the running back slot this season was a good testament to what reps mean in the Air Raid.
X-Wide Receiver
Rara Thomas, 6-2, 200, Fr.
An injury kept Thomas out of MSU’s final two regular season games, but his rise beforehand was notable.
H-Wide Receiver
Rufus Harvey, 5-10, 170, R-Fr.
Harvey showed spurts of who he could become in this offense in the future.
Y-Wide Receiver
Jaden Walley, 6-0, 185, So.
Austin Williams will be back, but Walley is the better player and another year in the Air Raid will help him.
Z-Wide Receiver
Makai Polk, 6-3, 200, R-So.
Polk broke MSU’s reception record this season. Having him back for another season will be massive.
Left tackle
Transfer portal
Charles Cross will likely be a first round pick, so finding a Power Five tackle to bring in will be crucial to protect Rogers.
Left guard
Kameron Jones, 6-5, 305, R-Jr.
With Cross on the left side, Jones was overlooked a lot this season. He was one of MSU’s more consistent players.
Center
Canon Boone, 6-4, 290, Fr.
Losing LaQuinston Sharp could be difficult. But at 6-foot-4-inches and nearly 300 pounds, Boone will be a nice fit.
Right guard
Cole Smith, 6-3, 305, R-Jr.
Smith stepped in for Kwatrivous Johnson to close out this season and has been productive considering Scott Lashley was by his side.
Right tackle
Transfer portal
Similar to left tackle, MSU will likely need to find someone to step in on the right side and replace Lashley.
Defense
Defense end
Randy Charlton, 6-3, 265, R-Jr.
Jordan Davis could end up being the starter, but coming off his injury Charlton might be the safer bet.
Defensive tackle
Jaden Crumedy, 6-5, 310, R-Jr.
Another quiet piece who has been consistent for Mississippi State.
Nose guard
Cameron Young, 6-3, 310, R-Jr.
Young was one of MSU’s leaders on defense, and having him alongside Crumedy again will be important in stopping the run.
SAM
Tyrus Wheat, 6-2, 265, Sr.
Wheat was one of MSU’s most dynamic pieces. As long as he’s not leaving for the NFL, he could be State’s best defender next season.
MIKE
Nathaniel Watson, 6-2, 240, R-Jr.
Watson’s injury allowed for Jett Johnson to step up, but Watson is the more athletic and effective option.
WILL
Aaron Brule, 6-1, 230, R-Jr.
Brule made the big stop fourth down stop on Ole Miss’ opening drive. His experience will be valued.
Cornerback
Emmanuel Forbes, 6-0, 180, So.
Forbes will need to take the next step if Martin Emerson leaves for the NFL Draft. There’s no reason to doubt he can.
Cornerback
Decamerion Richardson, 6-2, 195, So.
MSU might take a transfer portal approach to replacing Emerson, but Richardson showed spurts of potential to step in.
Free safety
Collin Duncan, 6-0, 205, Jr.
It feels as if Duncan has been at MSU forever, but another year with his experience will be big in a secondary that had holes this season.
DOG
Shawn Preston, 6-0, 205, R-Jr.
Preston should be an efficient piece in the run defense while providing help in the secondary.
Special Teams
Kicker
Nolan McCord, 6-0, 170, R-Fr.
Everything points to MSU finding a new option at kicker next season likely through the portal. Until then, McCord is the top option.
Punter
Archer Trafford, 6-2, 240, R-So.
Mike Leach hates punting. Trafford isn’t a bad option, though.