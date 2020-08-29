Tupelo Christian’s football program is poised to reach a new peak, and Khi Holiday is leading the climb.
The senior has put up big numbers the last two years since moving from receiver to quarterback. And TCPS has made big strides, having reached the Class 1A playoffs each of the last three years.
But a postseason win has eluded the Eagles.
“We want to win a playoff game, that’s on our mind. And we also want to win state,” Holiday said. “The first step to get there is winning a playoff game, and then state.”
Last season, the dual-threat QB accounted for 4,698 yards and 58 touchdowns passing and running. He’s quickly fallen in love with the position, and not just because he gets to touch the ball every snap.
“I like it a lot, because I like to be a leader, and I’m one of the leaders on the team. I think that was my calling,” Holiday said.
TCPS finished third in a tough Division 2-1A last season and then lost to Baldwyn, 20-17, in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles led 10-0 at halftime of that game.
“At some points during that game we didn’t stick together,” Holiday said. “We were mad, blaming each other. This year we have more maturity, and we’re going to stick together.”
Head coach Shaune Holiday • Khi’s father – said his players acted like they were simply “happy to be there” in the playoff game.
Khi Holiday is taking it upon himself to make sure that doesn’t happen again. But he’ll have plenty of help, with skill players like Josh Berry, Noah Foster and John Avery Herrod among the returning starters.
This is the most loaded team TCPS has had under Shaune Holiday, who is entering his ninth year at the helm. Special things are expected.
“I think this group of seniors that we have, they’re going to bring a lot of great leadership, and they’ve been through a lot of tough battles at TCPS,” Shaune Holiday said. “I feel like this is the year that all that hard work will get rewarded.”