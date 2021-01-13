A group of about 20 people held a peaceful candlelight vigil on the court square near the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 6 to protest a deputy’s killing of a pet horse on Christmas Eve.
Local protesters, along with members of the animal rights group In Defense of Animals, gathered to share concerns of animal cruelty by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department. The protest follows the second recent incident involving the shooting death of a pet at the hands of Itawamba County deputies, both of which Sheriff Chris Dickinson said were justified.
On Monday, Dickinson told The Times his department received four 911 calls concerning a horse running in and out of traffic near mile markers 107 and 108 on I-22.
According to the sheriff, there were four vehicles on the roadside when the deputy arrived. He said they had to swerve off-road to avoid hitting the animal.
“Attempts were made to catch it and they were unsuccessful,” Dickinson said. “The deputy had to make a decision between the horse’s life or human life.”
Dickinson said the deputy followed protocol, which resulted in the horse being shot and killed.
“The deputy involved followed protocol for the situation,” Dickinson said. “It was an unfortunate situation, but we did speak with the owner and he was thankful there were no accidents or anyone was injured.”
The horse, named Goldie, had escaped from 2156 Justice Road in Itawamba County. The horse was a Christmas gift for 10-year-old Grace Pierce by her parents Kevin and Misty Pierce.
Backlash to the shooting quickly grew on social media, prompting the candlelight vigil.
Doll Stanley, a representative from In Defense of Animals, was present at the gathering. She told the Times she works with many law enforcement agencies, and they typically have community members trained to handle large animals who they can call upon for help in circumstances like this one.
Stanley said a member of the community offered to help the sheriff capture the horse.
“He was willing to fashion a halter to help aid in containing the horse,” Stanley said. “The sheriff told him to leave.”
Last May, Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson approached county officials to let them know he was gauging the need for a full-time animal control officer, but ultimately decided that he did not have the budget for it.
“I just do not have the resources [to hire an animal control officer] right now,” the sheriff told the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors. “We are going to have to take this in baby steps.”
Itawamba county citizens have pushed multiple times over the years to fund the construction of an animal shelter, including taking steps to draw up plans and filing for nonprofit status. Those plans have yet to materialize.