Education has long been the cornerstone of Tupelo’s development as a community – driving its ability to recruit business, retain family and bind a diverse population together.
Now known as the Tupelo Public School District, the local school system has come a long way since its founding in 1880 and the construction of its first school in 1890. That school was built at “Freeman’s Grove,” the present site of Milam Elementary School despite complaints about the price.
In 1894, Nettie Armstrong and Clarence Rugg were the first two students to receive diplomas from Tupelo High School.
By 1913, the district had grown to 596 students and needed a new building which would house the high school and was located directly next to the original 1890 school.
The Tupelo Separate School District opened its first 12-grade school in 1917 and earned the accreditation that it still retains.
In the 1920s, several schools were added: the fist Church Street Primary School (1923), the original East Tupelo (Lawhon) School building (1926), and a new Tupelo High School (1927).
The new high school cost $125,000 and is now part of Milam Elementary School.
When a tornado hit Tupelo in 1936, it also extensively damaged several school facilities. Federal funds helped to rebuild the high school and construct Milam Junior High for students in seventh and eight grades. The high school was rebuilt by September of that year and the junior high was completed by September 1937.
George Washington Carver School was constructed in 1938, the same year the new Church Street Elementary School opened.
Carver began as the district’s school for Black students. In 1970, Carver High School students were sent to Tupelo High School as the result of an integration process that went much more smoothly than in other Mississippi communities.
After desegregation, Carver became a 10th grade school a year and later was made a ninth-grade school. Today, it serves kindergarten to second-grade students.
Tupelo continued to build schools during the 1950s and ‘60s, adding Rankin and Joyner elementary in 1952, a new Tupelo High School in 1961 (now Tupelo Middle School), Green Street Elementary (now the King Early Childhood Education Center) in 1961, Thomas Street Elementary in 1964 and Pierce Street Elementary in 1967.
The jewel of the school system was built in 1992 after the community passed a $17 million bond issue to allow for the construction of a new Tupelo High School, at its current site on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. At the time, it was the largest single bond issue for local education facilities to be passed in the state of Mississippi.
Seven years later, the community approved a $29.5 million bond issue to build Parkway and Lawndale elementary schools, as well as a ninth-grade building at Tupelo High school, the Tupelo High School performing Arts Center at THS, as well as extensive renovations throughout the district.
This article include text from a July 2010 by Chris Kieffer.