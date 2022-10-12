Evie Storey, right, Director of Marketing & Special Events with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, picks up boxes of "Purple Pinkie" doughnuts for her clubs with the help of Ron Ashby, chairman of Purple Pinkie and Tupelo Rotary Club member, and Kathy McMurry, Tupelo Rotary Club member. Local Rotarians from the area partnered with Dunkin for the fifth annual Purple Pinkie fundraiser. Money raised during the event will be used to help fight polio.
Evie Storey, right, Director of Marketing & Special Events with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, picks up boxes of "Purple Pinkie" doughnuts for her clubs with the help of Ron Ashby, chairman of Purple Pinkie and Tupelo Rotary Club member, and Kathy McMurry, Tupelo Rotary Club member. Local Rotarians from the area partnered with Dunkin for the fifth annual Purple Pinkie fundraiser. Money raised during the event will be used to help fight polio.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
A box of Purple Pinkies doughnuts are opened during Purple Pinkie Day as boxes were passed out Wednesday to local and organizations at Regional Rehab in Tupelo.
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
* Until 600 PM CDT.
* At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Albany,
moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, New Albany, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Ecru, New Harmony,
Pratts Friendship, Blair, Sherman, Blue Springs, Endville, Jericho,
Cherry Creek, Branyan, Mooreville, Ellistown, Eggville, Jug Fork
and Baker.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
549 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN EAST ARKANSAS
LEE PHILLIPS
IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI
ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN
CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO
ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE
MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA
PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION
YALOBUSHA
IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN WEST TENNESSEE
HARDIN MCNAIRY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOUTHAVEN,
TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, AND WEST HELENA.