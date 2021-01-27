The air was wet and the sky was gray and both the calendar and the weather had been stuck on January for two thirds of an ice age, though it wasn’t quite cold enough to freeze.
“Why are you moping around, fighting your brother and getting in trouble with your folks?” the Old Man asked.
I formed a grouchy snap reply but, luckily, my internal filter caught it before it went out of my mouth’s barn door.
“I don’t know,” I said as respectfully as I could muster. He judged it good enough to pass without comment.
“Sometimes looking forward to things gets old, I know,” he said. “Besides, I’m the last one to encourage you to pine aways the present dreaming about tomorrow. Grab a shotgun and let’s go quail hunting.”
At this I perked right up.
“Where do you want to go?” I asked with enthusiasm. “I thought you said there weren’t any quail around anymore.”
“As far as I know, there aren’t, so we can go most anywhere and find that,” he said. “There’s 20 acres of new-planted pine in the bottom that would have quail in them on a rainy day like today, if there were any quail to be had.”
I was confused. The Old Man had raised and trained pointers for decades, but had quit years before when the quail were clearly gone. He knew how to find birds. We wouldn’t have a dog with us, but I thought maybe he was half-joking and knew where some quail that could be walked up were to be found.
“I only have about a half box of shells left over from dove season,” I said. “I better get some more before we go.”
“Oh no,” he said. “Half a handful will be plenty.”
“So there aren’t any quail where we’re going?” I asked in a huff.
“Not as far as I know,” he said, “and I’d have heard if there were.”
I quit asking questions, put on my best hiking socks, made sure my boots were laced up tight, got a pocket full of shells and my shotgun and went.
We drove his old two-wheel-drive pickup as far down a muddy field road as we dared, then got out and started walking. He lit his pipe and puffed along, clicking it against the teeth on the right side of his mouth. He carried an old Browning Sweet 16 in the crook of his left arm and, as far as I could tell, never loaded it.
We walked along either side of the fence that bordered the property, crossed a creek and several ditches, kicked through briar patches and downed treetops as we went. We walked across hilltops and through woodlots. We waded into deep honeysuckle patches and thick sweet gum groves. We pushed through stands of briars that raked our arms and caught uncannily in the cartilage of our ears.
To round things off nicely, we crossed a plowed section on the way back to the truck, slinging whole pounds of mud from our feet at every step. We never found a single bird, never cut a single feather.
I leaned against the tailgate and shucked three unfired rounds from my 20 gauge. I needed to take my boots off but, at the moment, I was keeping my legs stiff and straight so my hamstrings couldn’t cramp.
“What made you want to hunt quail here today?” I asked.
“Same thing that made me want to hunt them back when there were some to hunt,” he said. “It’s a gray, wet day, not good for anything else.”
“We never saw a one,” I said in exasperation.
“You didn’t get in trouble at home for arguing and talking back either, did you?” he asked. “You didn’t put the rest of the house in a bad temper. You’re not in trouble. You’ve had some good exercise so your supper will taste better tonight and you can enjoy it in peace.”
“I see what you mean,” I allowed.
“This was just like the last dozen or so hunts I had before I sold my last bird dog,” he said. “The only difference being, we don’t have to go home now and feed a dog.”
I put my shotgun into its green leather slipcase and stood it barrel-down in the truck’s floorboard.
“We could have come without the guns and just walked empty-handed,” I said.
“We could have,” he said, grinning, “but then we wouldn’t have been hunting.”