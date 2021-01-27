A number of bills have been introduced during this year’s legislative session that appear linked to concerns involving the protests over racial injustice and police brutality that rocked Mississippi and the nation through much of 2020. They range from bills requiring police body cameras to proposals that would ban local municipalities from removing Confederate and similar historic statues.
Examples include:
• Criminalize participation in “violent, disorderly” protests — A Senate bill would cement criminal penalties for a series of activities including taking part in a “disorderly assembly,” “maliciously” blocking a street, intimidating or harassing someone at a public business or resort and toppling monuments such as Confederate statues. It would also provide immunity to a driver who is “fleeing from safety from a mob.” The criminal penalties for these activities range from large fines to months or years in jail.
• Police body camera requirements — A pair of bills would require more police body-worn cameras. House legislation would require municipalities to purchase cameras for their officers and would penalize officers who don’t wear them. A Senate bill lays out several procedures for how the cameras should be utilized and how long to save video footage.
• No open-carry guns at protests — A Senate bill would ban openly carrying firearms at parades or demonstrations. A violation could cost someone up to $5,000 or lead to more than a year in prison.
• Ban local governments from “defunding the police” — Several bills would bar defunding police agencies, a rallying cry of protesters over the summer. Under the legislation, the state could pull funding from governments that chop their police department budgets.
• Ban removing statues without state approval — A House bill would prohibit local governments from moving or changing certain historical statutes — including Confederate monuments — unless endorsed by the Legislature.