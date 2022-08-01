Two annual Amory events went on as planned July 30, despite opposite weather conditions. Cheerleaders, dance lines, marching bands and sports teams from throughout Monroe County helped students get excited about the upcoming school year through the Junior Auxiliary of Amory's Back to School Bash.
Even with sometimes torrential rain, Cruisin' Amory still attracted a large turnout. To avoid the weather, the cornhole tournament was moved to the East Amory Community Center, and live music throughout places on the loop went on as planned. At times, traffic was bumper to bumper in the entire northbound lane of Main Street.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Two annual Amory events went on as planned July 30, despite opposite weather conditions. Cheerleaders, dance lines, marching bands and sports teams from throughout Monroe County helped students get excited about the upcoming school year through the Junior Auxiliary of Amory's Back to School Bash.
JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Even with sometimes torrential rain, Cruisin' Amory still attracted a large turnout. To avoid the weather, the cornhole tournament was moved to the East Amory Community Center, and live music throughout places on the loop went on as planned. At times, traffic was bumper to bumper in the entire northbound lane of Main Street.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM