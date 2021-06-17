From the lands that once belonged to the Chickasaw Nation, the Heritage House in Verona grew and sheltered the people that called it home for over 160 years.
The Chickasaw lived in Northeast Mississippi for over 600 years. The treaty of Pontotoc Creek in 1832 provided for the removal of the Chickasaws to lands in Oklahoma. In front of the Old Verona Cemetery, the old Indian road that went from Harrisburg (Tupelo) to City Point, Camargo and Cotton Gin Port crossed the east-west road from Pontotoc, Palmetto and Richmond to Fulton.
Marion Davis (1812-1876) was the first owner of the land where the town was developed. An early settlement was at the crossroads and included a church, store and a few houses. John Ratliff (1806-1898) purchased the land from Marion Davis and built a fine home on the Palmetto Road.
The M & O railroad changed everything for the area where Verona is located. By 1857 business owners were purchasing lots from John Ratliff and moving their businesses to Verona. People came from Camargo, City Point, Palmetto, and Richmond to settle near the railroad.
Fannie Ratliff, daughter of John Ratliff, named the town “Verona” from a work by William Shakespeare. Verona was chartered in July 1860, making it the oldest town in Lee County. John Ratliff sold lots that were one city block in size. Some were larger. Alfred Hoyt Raymond, from New York, purchased a lot on the corner of Raymond Avenue and West Main Street. Alfred (1817-1880) moved his family and business from Richmond in Itawamba County to Verona and was living in the Heritage House before the 1860 census of Pontotoc. In 1860, Raymond Avenue was the line between Itawamba and Pontotoc counties; therefore the Heritage House was in Pontotoc County.
Alfred Raymond and his wife Louisa Walker (1821-1906) built the one and half story dog-trot style house before 1860. It was designed to that advantage of the western wind that blows through Verona most every day. Alfred moved his family and his mother-in-law into the Heritage House before 1860, and the house stayed in the Raymond family until the last son-in-law died in 1942. Alfred Raymond’s mother-in-law was Ann Scott (1774-1782) from Virginia. Ann was married to Major Theodoric Walker who died in 1836. Ann was the sister of Gen. Winfield Scott, commanding general of all of the Union forces at the beginning of the War between the States. Scott was already a hero of the War with Mexico.
In 1863, Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest was ordered to northeast Mississippi to defend the area from Verona southward to West Point. This area was known as the black belt and was producing much of the corn that fed the Southern Armies. Forrest set up his headquarters in Verona across the road from the Heritage House. Many of his famous battles were launched from Verona, Mississippi. On Christmas Day 1864, Union general Grierson, with hundreds of Union Calvary, came down the M&O railroad burning bridges and tearing up track. When they reached Verona, they found a largo supply depot that Forrest had accumulated and stored in Verona. It took the Union soldiers three days to burn all of the military supplies. When the Union soldiers entered the Heritage House, they found a painting of Gen. Winfield Scott hanging over the fireplace. This portrait was totally unexpected. A guard was immediately posted outside of the house to stop looters and the town of Verona was not burned except for the military supplies. Many other Southern towns were not so lucky.
After the war, Verona started to build and to thrive again. The Union Army stayed in the occupied South until 1876 when they were removed with the help of the Governor of New York. After the Army left, Alfred Raymond and other citizens of Verona started a bank in Raymond’s building on Main Street. This bank was opened as Raymond and Trice Banking House and later became Bank of Tupelo, then Bank of Mississippi, and now BancorpSouth.
Over the years as the family members died or moved away, the old house fell into a state of disrepair. The last Raymond living in the house died in 1942. The house remained vacant until 1945 when Jessie Prude Dabbs of Shannon purchased it for her daughter Elizabeth and Elizabeth’s husband, James L. Taylor of Verona. James had just returned from World War ll. He and Elizabeth restored the house to its present day configuration. The Heritage House has been only in the possession of these two old Verona families for over 160 years of its history.
In 2021, the city of Verona purchased the Heritage House to preserve this important part of Verona’s history. It will be used as a multifunctional facility for the people.
Verona turns 161 next month. A birthday celebration in being planned for Saturday, July 17.