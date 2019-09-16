ARLINGTON, Texas • When Nate Lowe was recalled by Tampa Bay on Sept. 1, it marked his fourth stint with the Rays in 2019.
Lowe, 24, who played at Mississippi State in 2016 and earned second-team All-American honors, made his big-league debut on April 29 at Kansas City before shuttling between Tampa and Triple-A Durham.
This former Bulldog isn’t complaining.
“It’s kind of a whirlwind, honestly,” Lowe said during a recent trip to Texas. ”It’s different, getting used to contributing your piece, but we’ve got a lot of talented guys on this team.”
Lowe went 1 for 4 in his big-league debut and his parents have the ball from that game – but he’s uncertain about the bat’s current location.
Not only did he reach the big leagues, but he also joined the growing fraternity of MSU products to do so. “There were great players coming out of there ahead of me and there’s going to continue to be great players coming out for as long as they’ve got a baseball program,” Lowe said.
“It was great to follow in some of their footsteps and now be able to go up to Boston and say hey to Mitch (Moreland) and watch Hunter (Renfroe) kill it on the West Coast. We’ve got a lot of other talented guys that are going to be up. Dakota (Hudson) is having a year and who knows where he’s going to wind up in the next couple of years. It’s great for sure.”
Learning curve
Through Sunday, Lowe had logged 129 at-bats with the Rays so far in 2019, hitting .271 with six homers – a limited sample size, for sure.
But fifth-year Rays manager Kevin Cash said he’s encouraged by what he’s seen thus far, reiterating that the key for Lowe, like any young player, is in his ability to continually adjust to how pitchers approach him as he continues his quest to be consistent at the big-league level.
“He’s on the fly learning,” Cash said. “He’s learning that pitching’s really good here. They can find little things about your swing, about your approach that if you don’t make an adjustment, they’re able to repeat it over and over.
“It’s on Nate to make some adjustments and continue to find a way to get the barrel to the ball because when he does, we know he’s a really, really talented hitter that can do a lot of damage.”