It was the kind of morning only a duck could love. Low, gray clouds. Steady, soaking rain. Just enough wind a few points off your left shoulder to thump you on the ear.
How you look at your own life is entirely up to you. You miss out on the greatest gifts from God and from the US Constitution if you do otherwise. If your life looks drab or impossible or unmanageable or boring, step back and re-asses. Just because you’ve done it several times already doesn’t make it a waste of time to do it again. Sort of like steering while driving down the road. In the same way victory is not final, corrections don't last forever or, necessarily, even very long. They're still worth making, though. You’ll find everything stays on track for a while, then slips back off. Then you get to feeling miserable again until, eventually, you do another step back and reassessment.
Just because you’ve fallen off track over and over doesn’t mean it’s not worth getting back on. Maybe find a way to re-point yourself before you’re entirely in the ditch. You don’t drive that way. Why would it work to live that way? We don’t tend to think about rethinking things when they’re going well is all. Maybe make a new habit where you should. You're not going awry in the corrections. It's in the paying attention afterward you could stand to improve.