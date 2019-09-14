OXFORD • Ole Miss needed a late pass interception and two fourth-quarter field goals Saturday to escape with a 40-29 win against FCS opponent Southeastern Louisiana.
Senior linebacker Donta Evans’ steal of SLU quarterback Chason Virgil’s fourth-and-11 throw at the Ole Miss 16 stopped the Southland Conference Lions’ final scoring threat with 5:18 remaining.
Luke Logan’s 32-yard field goal with 39 seconds showing sealed the team’s second-straight win. He hit a 22-yard kick earlier in the quarter to give Ole Miss a 37-29 lead.
“We have a vision of what we want this program to look like … that’s not what we wanted,” Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said.
Ole Miss (2-1) won its SEC opener, 31-17, last week at home against Arkansas. The Rebels host Pac-12 California at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
SLU (1-1) passed for 309 yards and scored on two passing touchdowns in the third quarter to cut the Rebels’ lead to 34-29.
Matt Corral’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore gave Ole Miss a 6-0 lead.
Jerrion Ealy scored the first of his two first-half touchdowns with a 94-yard kickoff return following an SLU field goal. The score gave Ole Miss a 13-3 lead.
Ealy answered an early second-quarter SLU touchdown with a 30-yard TD run to give the Rebels a 20-10 lead. He set up the score with a 52-yard scamper.
Corral connected with tight end and former QB signee Jason Pellerin for a 5-yard touchdown to give Ole Miss its 27-17 halftime lead.
The Rebels scored on their first possession of the second half when Scottie Phillips capped a 69-yard drive with a 27-yard run to give his team a 34-17 lead.
Extra points
Turning Point: Evans’ interception ended the Lions’ final scoring threat.
Point Man: Ealy had freshman school-record of 273 total yards: 172 kick returns, 95 rushing, six receiving.
Talking Point: “I don’t think we played up to our standard, but you’ve got to give (SLU) credit.” – Matt Luke.