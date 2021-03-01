If ever there was a time for a rare Ole Miss basketball win against Kentucky some might say this is the time.
It’s an 8 p.m. tip at The Pavilion tonight, and the game will air on ESPN.
Kentucky is 8-14 overall, 7-8 in SEC play.
The Wildcats, though, have been playing better of late with wins in thee of their last four and before that run an 81-80 loss to Arkansas.
Kentucky lost 71-67 to Florida on Saturday.
The Rebels (13-10, 8-8 SEC) dropped to No. 61 in the NCAA’s Net Ranking following the 75-70 Vanderbilt loss making them a long shot to play their way into a March Madness at-large berth.
“We had everything to play for, our effort, defensively, we couldn’t guard them,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We’re out, we’re off the bubble. We’ve got to go play for pride and try to win and SEC Tournament championship.”
There have been some near-misses against Kentucky like an 89-86 loss in overtime in Lexington and an 80-76 loss in The Pavilion two years ago, but the Rebels haven’t beaten the Wildcats since Chris Warren rattled home a 3-pointer in the final seconds to secure a 71-69 win in 2011.
That was 11 games ago in the series.
Warren had a game-high 22 points then, one of four Ole Miss players in double figures. He was 4 for 7 from 3-point range for the game.
Zach Graham was good in the lane and at the free throw line for 16 points, and Dundrecous Nelson knocked down a couple of 3s.
Though Vanderbilt was missing its top two scorers – roughly 35 points on average – the Commodores spread the floor and found open shooters.
Four different Vanderbilt players had at least 12 points as the Commodores were 11 for 23 from 3-point range.
Kentucky, ninth in the SEC in 3-point percentage, is more likely to challenge Ole Miss in the paint.