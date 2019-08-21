OXFORD – The new offense at Ole Miss will emphasize the run in many ways. Not all of them involve carrying the football.
Motion and misdirection will be part of the plan. So will a moving pocket. Ole Miss fans should not expect to often see quarterback Matt Corral dropping three or five steps and making several reads before throwing.
A lot of passing will be done with Corral rolling out.
“It’s definitely easier to throw when you’re stationary, but I have confidence in our quarterbacks,” sophomore slot receiver Tylan Knight said.
The moving pocket helps throw off pass-rushing defenders who may get used to seeing the quarterback in the same spot.
That also helps an offensive line that will have at least three new starters – possibly four – when the Rebels open at Memphis on Aug. 31.
Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler says the timing has been good between his players and Corral in motion.
“Matt has done a tremendous job. It takes a talent to throw the ball on the move,” Peeler said. “This allows him to use a little of his athleticism and get outside the pocket.”
Peeler says the moving pocket doesn’t change much for the wide receivers.
Ole Miss is rebuilding at receiver after the departures of NFL draft picks DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown plus productive senior DaMarkus Lodge.
The Rebels return only two receivers who caught more than two passes last season and added five newcomers in the signing class – four freshmen and a junior college transfer.
Within the last week freshman Jonathan Mingo has gotten more first-team reps during media-viewable practice periods.
The number of players rotating in and out remains high, and with the opener little more than a week away Peeler says he still hasn’t settled on a playing rotation.
He said he expects to play seven to nine in the game “depending upon injuries and how people play.”
Knight, who was with the defense last year as a true freshman, will be in that mix. He’s been working at the No. 2 slot receiver throughout camp. The Rebels have often shown looks with he and starting slot Elijah Moore on the field together, an option he says will be “very dangerous” for opposing defenses.
Freshman running back Jerrion Ealy could also line up as a slot receiver.
“We’ve got some jitterbug guys that you get the ball to in a bunch of different ways and let them do what they do best,” Peeler said.