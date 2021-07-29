Four Itawamba Community College students have been selected among 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
They include Harley Boone of Guntown, Kaleb Ward of Mooreville, Chloe Evans of Nettleton and Haley Dean of Saltillo.
“Itawamba Community College is extremely proud of these scholars who have attained this significant honor,” said Robin Lowe, Phi Theta Kappa contact adviser. “The selection of four students is a record number for ICC, and it definitely is a reflection of the extraordinary students we have.”
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. More than 900 applications were received.
A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.
Boone, who is a business major, is the president of the Upsilon Sigma chapter (Fulton Campus) of Phi Theta Kappa, a member of the Honors College and a captain of ICC’s cheerleading team. She is the recipient of a Merit Award scholarship and Billy Jones Memorial Scholarship. Her parents are Rusty and Rose Boone.
Dean is majoring in mechanical engineering at ICC, where she is the vice president of scholarship for the PTK Upsilon Sigma Chapter, member of the Honors College, Baptist Student Union, Science Club and Indian Delegation, an Orientation Leader and President of the Student Government Association. Dean is also a Supplemental Instructor and a student worker in the TIS Department. She is the recipient of the Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship, Salutatorian Scholarship and along with her team was recently named a finalist in the Community College Innovation Challenge sponsored by the American Association of Community Colleges and National Science Foundation. She volunteers with Saltillo High School’s swim team along with tutoring in STEM subjects. She is the daughter of Leslie and Gary Dean.
Evans is a communications major at ICC where she is the vice president of leadership for the PTK Upsilon Sigma Chapter, secretary for the Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society, and a member of the Honors College, Indian Delegation, Indianette dance team and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Evans is the recipient of the Valedictorian Scholarship and Dean’s Scholarship and on the President’s List. She is the daughter of Brad and Melissa Evans.
Ward is a member of the Indian Delegation, reporter for the MS/LA Region and local vice president of service for Phi Theta Kapa and assists with ICC’s food pantry. A mathematics major, he has been twice named to the President’s List. He is the son of Nathan and Kelly Ward.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.