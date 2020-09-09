IUKA • After hanging out at home since spring, Zach Williams is ready to get out and play some music.
Williams, known for his award-winning debut single “Chain Breaker” and album of the same name, is the latest Christian Rock artist to embark on a tour of drive-in theaters.
“I’ve felt like a worthless bum the past eight months,” Williams said in a telephone interview from his home near Nashville. “Being at home, I feel like I’ve been in the way. My wife, she homeschools our kids. When I came off the road in March, I almost messed up the rest of the school year. Obviously, when I’m home the kids don’t want to do anything.
“That has kind of carried over to this (school) year,” he added. “She’s like, ‘School has just started. You need to go on the road’.”
Williams is teaming up with the group Big Daddy Weave for a tour that includes stops at the Iuka Drive-In Theatre on Sept. 24 and the Blue Moon Drive-In in Guin, Alabama on Sept. 30. The tour kicks off tonight in Marion, Virginia.
The long layoff from performing because of the COVID-19 pandemic made Williams eager to do the tour.
“I’m ready to get back to some normalcy,” Williams said. “I’m so pumped about geting out and playing some live shows and seeing our fans. Just seeing people in real life. And I’m going on tour with Big Daddy Weave. These guys are special. They’re good friends.”
Life-changing song
Big Daddy Weave played an important role in Williams’ life and music career.
In 2012, Williams was the frontman of a secular rock band that was touring Europe. “I was living through some dark days,” he said. “I felt like I had hit rock bottom and I was about to lose my wife and kids. You name it, I was doing it. I was living that rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle.”
A day after praying for change in his life, Williams said he was riding in his tour bus across Spain when Big Daddy Weave’s “Redeemed” came on the radio.
“That song struck a chord with me,” Williams said. “I remember going to my hotel room and listening to the lyrics. I called my wife and told her I was going to quit my band and find a church.”
True to his word, Williams quit the band and joined a church after returing home to Jonesboro, Arkansas. He began sharing his testimony and was called to be his church’s worship leader.
Williams began his career as a solo artist and songwriter in 2016, and it took off with the release of the “Chain Breaker” album.
He became the first artist to begin a career with back-to-back No. 1 singles. The title cut was No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Radio chart for 15 consecutive weeks and then “Old Church Choir” spent 20 weeks at the top spot. He won the 2018 Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album and four Dove awards.
“God did an unbelievable work in my life in a really short time,” Williams said. “I started writing new songs and then I was going to Nashville to write music, and the next thing you know I signed a record deal.”
As he began to promote his album, Williams was able to share his “Redeemed” story with Big Daddy Weave’s lead singer, Mike Weaver.
“One of the first radio interviews I did, I shared that story with Mike Weaver over the phone,” Williams said. “Those guys ended up being the first band that asked me to go out on tour with them.”
“Redeemed,” which was released in 2012, is one of seven Big Daddy Weave singles to reach No. 1 on the Christian charts. “Alive,” the chart-topping single from its 2019 “When the Lights Come On” album, was co-written by Williams.
“It was so cool how God took that moment with their music and brought us into this relationship where we’ve become friends, and I turn around and write a song they recorded,” he said. “That was God putting it together.”
Fresh music
Williams’ songwriting is influenced by his past experiences and the people he ministers to. He said it’s a blessing to know his songs like “Chain Breaker” and “Fear is a Liar,” as well as “Redeemed,” give encouragement to people in recovery or struggling with life.
“When I started working at the church, that was the core of our congregation,” he said. “I started hearing their stories, and I realized wehad very similar stories. That plays into the songs I write, knowing who the audience is and who the message is for. I feel God put that on my heart, that these are the ones he wants me to write songs for. I try to touch on that because somebody needs to hear it.”
Williams released his second studio album, “Rescue Story,” in October 2019. The title track was the first single, and then he followed it with “There Was Jesus,” a collaboration with Dolly Parton. He’s had little opportunity to promote “Rescue Story” on the road because of the pandemic hiatus.
“We did one tour, 25 shows, after we released our record, and that was it,” he said. “It’s still going to be fresh. We’ll play a few from the first record, but we’ve got a bunch of stuff off the new record that we’re going to be playing.”
Parton, however, won’t be on the tour to sing her part. “I couldn’t get her to come,” Williams said with a laugh. “But yeah, she was a joy to work with. She’s awesome.”
Williams says he’s ready to hit the road with Big Daddy Weave for the drive-in concerts.
“We’re super excited about this tour,” he said. “We’ve got some special stuff planned throughout the night. It’s going to be fun.”