MAMARONECK, N.Y. • This was the Winged Foot everyone has heard about. This is the U.S. Open everyone expected.
Patrick Reed answered the first big test on Friday as the wind arrived out of the north, bringing a little chill and a lot of trouble. He never got flustered by bogeys and made enough birdie putts and key saves for an even-par 70 and a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau, who powered and putted to a 68.
Thursday’s first round – when Reed shot a 66 – featured soft greens, a few accessible pins and 21 rounds under par. Friday was the epitome of a major long known as the toughest test in golf.
Three players broke par. Nine others shot 70. Everyone else was hanging on for dear life. As the final groups tried to beat darkness in this September U.S. Open, only six players remained in red numbers.
“It’s almost like they set it up to ease our way into it, and then showed us what it’s supposed to really be like,” Reed said.
Television showed his five birdies. What took him to the 36-hole lead at 4-under 136 was a collection of pars from bunkers and from thick grass just over the greens.
Rafa Cabrera-Bello (70), Harris English (70) and Justin Thomas (73) were all tied at 2-under 138.
Tiger Woods shot a 77 on Friday and missed the cut by four shots – the eighth time in his last 15 majors he won’t be around for the weekend.
Phil Mickelson (13 over) and Jordan Speith (14 over) also missed the cut.