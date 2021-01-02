TAMPA, Fla. • Ole Miss defensive back and Georgia transfer Otis Reese wasn’t made eligible by the NCAA until the Rebels’ second-to-last game of the regular season.
He made his debut in a 31-24 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, when he was second on the team with eight total tackles. He also recorded a pass breakup. Reese had six tackles three weeks later in the regular-season finale at LSU.
He saved his best for last.
Reese was second on the team with nine total tackles (five solos) and an interception in the Rebels’ 26-20 win over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.
“Since he wasn’t able to play the rest of the year, he was out with the scout team,” said junior linebacker Jacquez Jones, who had a game and career-high 13 tackles. “But as soon as he came over, he’s been all over the field. That’s my roommate, so we talk about making plays every day, man. He finally stepped up in the moment.”
Game changer
Indiana was threatening to cut into Ole Miss’ 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Hoosiers had moved all the way to the Ole Miss 26, and the Rebels seemingly had no answer for wide receiver Whop Philyor, who set an Indiana record for receptions in a bowl game (18). Quarterback Jack Tuttle had completed all nine of the passes he’d directed Philyor’s way.
But on third-and-10, Reese, defending against Philyor, stepped in front of an errant Tuttle attempt at the Ole Miss 15 and raced 29 yards to the Ole Miss 44. His first career interception proved crucial in what ultimately proved to be a one-score game.
Ole Miss forced two Indiana turnovers, its third game this season with multiple takeaways. The Rebels held the Hoosiers to 369 yards and a season-low 20 points. They also turned Indiana over on downs in the final minutes to all but put the game away.
“We knew we had the ability,” Jones said. “We never came together and really did it. This game is a stepping stone to where the defense could go.”