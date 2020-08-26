OXFORD – Regions Bank has opened its Oxford-Jackson Avenue branch, and bank officials tout it as one of the most modern Regions facilities in the state. Regions combined the branch-banking services from the Courthouse Square and Westside Center locations into the new facility.
.“Regions Bank is committed to Oxford, and the opening of this location represents a new chapter in our bank’s history of service to Lafayette County,” said Chris Steiner, Oxford market executive for Regions. “We have given this building new life with two key priorities in mind: delivering more personal attention to our customers while offering modern technology that makes banking easier.”
The Courthouse Square location will remain open as offices for Regions Mortgage and Commercial Banking personnel who serve local homeowners and businesses. Also, Regions’ ATM on the Oxford Square will remain in place.
The new branch eliminates waiting in a traditional teller line. Instead, people are greeted personally by a Regions banker upon arrival, and "all branch personnel are ready to provide financial services that go beyond routine transactions," a company press release said.
In addition, the branch becomes the latest to offer Regions Video Banking ATMs. At the branch’s two Video Banking ATMs, customers can choose standard ATM service – or they can connect with a Regions Video Banker via live, two-way video for personal service during expanded hours.
Regions Video Bankers can answer customers’ questions, provide account maintenance, process transactions, and more – all in real time. They are available from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays. They also are available on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Holiday hours are also 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The branch also features two Regions DepositSmart ATMs. Through these machines, customers can use the ATMs to not only withdraw cash but also make deposits of cash or checks at any time..
The branch’s lobby hours are from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Given limited capacity as a safety precaution amid COVID-19, customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment through the Make an Appointment option on Regions.com.