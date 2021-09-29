Notice with me a great verse in 2 Timothy 2:2 “and the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses the same commit thou to faithful men who shall be able to teach others also.”
Let me say a few words to you about teachers. Our churches are beneficiaries of the role of and ministry of teachers in the church, and can be hindered by the failure of those who claim to be teachers who are not living up to biblical standards.
The Bible has much to say on this subject in Ephesians 4:11, Acts 11:26, Matthew 28:19,20, and Titus 2:3,4. Sunday School allows us the opportunity to utilize the gift of teaching of many in our churches instead of only using the teaching that comes from the pulpit by our pastors.
Now, notice teachers ought to be:
1.SAVED – Every teacher ought to have a personal testimony of their own salvation experience: a strong, solid testimony that is based on and backed up by the Word of God. Nobody has any business trying to teach God’s word if they don’t know God in a personal way.
2.SPIRITUAL – Teachers are leaders; they are in view as examples. They cannot be carnal or worldly, or live a lifestyle that is not an example to others. They must be able to not only say, "Do as I say," but also: "Do as I do." People who use alcohol, go to gambling casinos, live in fornication or immoral relationships, and other lifestyles unbecoming of a child of God forfeit the right to be teachers. By the way: I didn’t say people have to be perfect.
3. STEADFAST – This is seen in one's faithfulness to the task and to the church. A person may have a gift to teach. They may be an excellent speaker and a great communicator, but if they are not faithful, then forget it. They may be the "money people" of the church or some highly-educated person, but if they are not faithful, they forfeit their right to teach or lead. Money or smarts does not alone qualify one for leadership. If a person does not attend most all of the church services, especially the Sunday services, then how can they be an example and lead others? Nothing hinders the spirit or morale of a church more than deacons, teachers, musicians, and other officers and leaders who will not show up or who are constantly late. This shows disrespect to others, the church itself, and, most of all, to the Lord and His work.
4.SENSIBLE – A teacher needs to have practical common sense in dealing with people and be sensible in applying their lessons and wisdom. They also need to be sensible in knowing they too need to be taught and in their own study of God’s word to be sound in the faith teaching the true Word of God and in agreement with the doctrines of their church and pastor.
Thank God for all the Sunday School teachers of little boys and girls, as well as youth and adults, who, through the years, faithfully perform their task and impact lives for Christ that will last for eternity.