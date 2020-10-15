As Tupelo and the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal celebrate our sesquicentennial, it’s a great time to look back at how far we’ve come while looking ahead to the future. I have so many options that I could write about that will forever be part of this paper’s history, but as the first woman to hold the title of executive editor for the Daily Journal, I find it best to focus on just that; the women of the Journal who paved the way for me to write this column.
Little known fact about me is that I minored in history, so I thoroughly enjoyed researching for this column. I already knew about Norma Fields, and how could you not? Her impact as a female journalist changed the landscape of the industry in Mississippi and showed women can work on any beat. But learning about others reminded me of why the Journal is unique and important to this region.
Starting with Fields, she was had no formal training in journalism and started as a part-time stringer in 1964. She’s best known for working her way to Jackson as the first woman covering the Mississippi state capitol, and the New Albany native investigated not only politicians, but also the Ku Klux Klan in a six-part series the Journal ran before she began working in Jackson.
Fields was fearless and challenged the status quo, becoming the first woman inducted to Sigma Delta Chi, the professional journalism society, and she was part of a group that fought for an open records and open meetings bill in Mississippi.
Fields retired in 1988, but she continued to write columns for the Journal until her death in 2010.
My career started at a community newspaper now owned by the Journal, the New Albany Gazette. I spent five years covering sports, but what I enjoyed most was becoming part of Union County and telling their stories. I think this is why I particularly enjoyed learning about longtime reporter/columnist Phyllis Harper.
Harper started her career as a proofreader for the Journal in 1969 and was a reporter for five years before becoming the features editor in 1977. In her 28-year career at the Journal, Harper is perhaps known best for her column, which featured the Itawamba community of Fawn Grove where she grew up. It was these stories that related to readers and made her one of the most well-known and beloved writers for the Journal. She was the very essence of community journalism.
And we cannot discuss influential women without talking about the first female CEO and chairman of Journal, Inc., the late Anna Keirsey McLean. Along with husband and former Daily Journal owner, George McLean, the McLean’s impact goes well beyond the Journal, as they worked to build the CREATE Foundation.
Having studied mathematics, Keirsey McLean was first the Journal’s corporate financial officer before becoming president and chairman of the board. As chairman, she helped expand the Daily Journal to a seven-day publication and invested in technology to help move the Journal forward in the internet-age.
Vaughn Grisham put it best when describing Keirsey McLean’s tenure, “It was an almost impossible task to succeed George McLean. Yet the paper was even stronger at the end of her tenure than it had been when she assumed the reins. This was a critical period in the life of the newspaper, possibly the most important transition in the 130-year history of the newspaper, and she helped to raise it to new heights. She then had the good judgment to transfer the management of the newspaper to a new generation.”
These are just three women who have impacted the Journal in its 150-year existence, and I know I can easily take more space to mention so many others. The Journal and the community are better having these bylines, and I am grateful for their stories, courage and impact on journalism.