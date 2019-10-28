Thumbs up
The Bulldogs committed eight fewer penalties than the week prior.
MSU’s offense produced 433 yards, its second-best output of the season.
Isaiah Zuber accounted for 140 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Thumbs down
Garrett Shrader completed only four passes in the first half.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times with two fumbles and an interception.
Six of State’s starters were out either to injuries or suspensions.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Strong offensive start
Mississippi State generated just 26 yards and were shutout in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs have scored a total of six points in the first quarter of the last four games.
Establish the run
MSU ran for 239 yards on the day and were able to get Kylin Hill going again with 150 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. However, half of Hill’s yardage came on two plays to open the second and fourth quarters.
Bring the energy
Joe Moorhead had his team do the circle drill during pregame warm-ups in an effort to fire up the team. It didn’t seem to carry over to the game, though, as they were already down 14-0 by the end of the opening quarter.
MVP
RB Kylin Hill eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the first time in over a month.
The junior from Columbus averaged 7.1 yards per carry including runs of 36 and 39 yards to start the second and fourth quarters. He is now back atop the conference leaderboard in rushing at 793 yards.
Bottom Line
State has suffered four consecutive losses, the worst such streak since it lost seven straight in 2005 under Sylvester Croom. It feels like Moorhead might be coaching for his job this week at Arkansas.
Logan Lowery