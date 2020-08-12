The Old Man watched me stare off into space for some time before speaking.
“Whatever you’re trying to decide to do,” he said, “you know you’ve already decided to do. Don’t talk yourself out of it or you won’t be able to sleep.”
“How could you tell I was struggling with something?” I asked.
“You’re pretty easy to read,” he said. “I wouldn’t take up card playing.”
“Sir?” I asked, confused.
“Nevermind,” he said, “but what I was saying, I think you already know what you need to do. Probably you’re going through the scenario, trying to justify ways to not do it. It’ll be better to go ahead and do it, though.”
“Why do people have to put us into positions that make us make choices that are so hard?” I asked. “Especially when they know they’re throwing a problem into our laps when they do it.”
“Individuals can be expected to do what’s right,” he said. “People in general, though, will do what’s easy, just about every time. That’s not as bad as it sounds because, pretty often, what’s right and what’s easy can be the same thing, until it’s not.
“When individuals think about what’s best for themselves and not about what’s best for others as individuals, then they become people too.
“Pretty often, doing the right thing is easy, but those aren’t the examples we really remember. It only really seems to count when the right thing is difficult or the decision is, in some way, hard.”
“It’s just so uncomfortable,” I said, “and it seems like it shouldn’t be that way.”
“If you’re comfortable, you’re not getting better,” the Old Man said. “Comfortable is good, and you can even live there if you do it right, but you can’t be afraid to put in long stretches of staying uncomfortable, because that’s how you know you’re growing.
“Do you want me to go with you, to do what you know you need to do? Would that make it better?”
“No sir,” I said. “I have to do it myself, and by myself I guess. I’d like for you to see me do it, though. I think you’d be proud of me.”
“Son,” he said, “I’m proud of you already.”