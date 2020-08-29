Ripley Tigers
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-4A
2019 record: 2-10, 1-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Perry Liles (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sentavius Hunt, QB/DB, Sr.
• Moves to QB after playing WR for the last three seasons; caught 12 passes for 244 yards and 3 TDs last year.
Immanuel Griffin, RB/DB, Jr.
• Rushed for 273 yards and 1 TD, added 113 receiving yards and 2 TDs.
Shaundell Carter, TE/LB, Sr.
• Totaled 94 tackles, 5.5 sacks last season and recovered four fumbles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Perry Liles enters his first season at the helm of the Tigers after retiring from Calhoun City in 2018, where he racked up 155 wins in 10 seasons, including a 2A state championship in 2016. Liles pulled his predecessor, Chad White, from Calhoun City to become the defensive coordinator at Ripley.
OFFENSE
With a new coaching staff, the Tigers' scheme will change over to a veer-option offense. Sentavius Hunt (Sr.) moves over from wide receiver to take over at quarterback.
Immanuel Griffin (Jr.), LaBron Vance (Jr.) and Shaundell Carter (Sr.) will all line up as wingbacks. Keegan Strong (So.) will be the fullback.
The Tigers return two experienced offensive linemen in Lynden Drewery (Sr.) and John Graves (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Chad White is bringing a 4-3 scheme over to the Tigers. The defense will be headlined by Carter at outside linebacker; he is the leading tackler returning from last season with 94 stops. Strong and Saivion Brooks (So.) both will fill out the linebacker group.
Hunt returns in the secondary, where he had five of the team's seven interceptions a season ago. Diamante Williams (Sr.) and Chazton Crudup (Jr.) both will play major roles on the back end of the defense.
Caleb Leatherwood (Sr.) and Tyson Johnson (Sr.) will each see an uptick of playing time along the line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ripley's special teams units are still in competition for several spots. Griffin most likey will be the kickoff specialist, but the punter and who kicks the field goals are still to be determined. Griffin along with a plethora of other skill players will be used in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Liles' teams have always been built on defense, and he says his best players will play on that side.
COACH SPEAK
“We want to be a tough, physical defense. I want them to be confident and play fast. We have some guys playing both ways, but I like our depth.” – Perry Liles
Dillon Barnes