Ripley Tigers
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-4A
2018 record: 3-7, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Sam Hathorn (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamal Brooks, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 829 yards on 5.8 yards per carry, team-high 8 TDs.
Tristan Vandiver, QB, Sr.
• Threw for 979 yards with 7 TDs last season.
Dy'Quez Edgeston, LB, Sr.
• Accounted for 75 tackles while missing two games with an injury.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Continuity remains among the Tigers' staff with Rico McDonald still governing the defense and head coach Sam Hathorn calling plays on the offensive side.
OFFENSE
The Tigers feature two of the biggest linemen around with T.J. Storey (Sr.) standing at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, and Justin Hill (Sr.) at 6-6, 380.
That size along the front goes right along with the Tigers' plans to feature running back Jamal Brooks (Sr.) again after a strong junior season. QB Tristan Vandiver (Sr.) will look to find young players like receivers Labron Vance (So.) and Immanuel Griffin (So.).
DEFENSE
Ripley's strength here lies within its linebacker corps that features Dy'Quez Edgeston (Sr.), Brooks and Shaundell Carter (Jr.). Edgeston and Brooks both play the inside linebacker positions and totaled 167 tackles and 8 sacks between the two of them.
In the secondary, the Tigers return ball-hawking cornerback Sentavius Hunt (Jr.) and his team-leading three interceptions, as well as Diamante Williams (Jr.) to play opposite Hunt. Josh Gray (Jr.) will be the focal point of the Tigers' line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Hathorn said up to six players will split the return duties, with Hunt being the most experienced of the group. Hunt returned 10 kickoffs last season for 133 yards.
The kicking game is yet to be situated with the loss of Edward Tabora from last season.
X-FACTOR
The Tigers must limit their 22 turnovers from a season ago and be more efficient with their offense.
COACH SPEAK
“We have a group of guys who are hungry to compete. That's the biggest thing I've seen from them so far is their competitive nature.” – Sam Hathorn