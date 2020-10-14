RIPLEY • The First Monday Trade Day grounds will host the Alice Mae Blues Festival on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The outdoor music event is a tribute to Miss Alice Mae, the wife of the late blues legend, R.L. Burnside. R.L. and Alice Mae had 13 children, including blues performers Garry and Dwayne.
Both Garry and Dewayne are among the 13 acts scheduled to perform almost an hour apiece, starting at 10 a.m. The lineup opens with Reese Horton, followed by The Grillhouse Band at 11 a.m., Tatum Shappley at noon, Josh Smith and Friends at 1 p.m., King Edward Band at 2, Tate Moore at 3, Robert Kimbrough at 4, Kent Burnside at 5, Shannon McNally at 6, Mark Muleman Massey at 7, Kenny Brown at 8, Dwayne Burnside at 9, and Garry Burnside and Chris Chew at 10.
There will be craft booths and food vendors, plus plenty of space to social distance. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask when visiting the booths or talking to musicians. The grounds include RV and tent camping areas if you want to plan to spend Friday or Saturday Night on the grounds.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. There will be no refunds if the event is canceled due to weather or COVID-19. All proceeds will be distributed to the musicians.