The city is the home of some accomplished musicians and is about to attract even more.
On Saturday, December 18, Ripley musician, Mike King, 72, was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award at the space formerly occupied by Martindale Law Firm by fellow musician, Cedric Burnside. King, Burnside, and others had hoped to play in the Blues Alley after the awards ceremony, but the event was moved inside due to rain.
King and Ed Smith’s band, King Edward, recorded their album King Edward Vol. 1 in Sun Bear Studio in Ripley last year. King also recorded an album, Hill Country Magic, with Garry Burnside, Cedric’s uncle, at Sun Bear Studio. Hill Country Magic was nominated by the Memphis Blues Society as their entry into the International Blues Competition as Best Self-Produced Album of 2021. Both albums are available on Spotify, Pandora, I-Tunes, Apple Music and other music streaming services online. CD copies of the albums are available for purchase at JC Media, home of Kudzu 104.9, The Shark 102.3 and Sun Bear Studio, M-F: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. "Mike is an absolute gem to work with," says Sun Bear Studio owner, Chris Marsalis. "He is just such a talented and expressive musician and songwriter. It's always a pleasure to be around him-- he's a super guy. He's earned this honor, and I think it's a wonderful recognition of his talent and career."
Grammy-nominated Holly Springs musician Cedric Burnside and Ripley native, Chuck Duncan, have known each other since the early 90’s, when they coincidentally met at a Mike King show at Proud Larry’s in Oxford. The duo are united in their love of music, and are transforming Diane Pulse’s old location on the Ripley town square into a Juke (also spelled “Jook”) Joint on Ripley’s square.
According to Cedric Burnside, “A Juke Joint can be on a front porch or shack house where people throw parties, relax, and play music.” Cedric Burnside says of his new endeavor, “I want musicians from all around the world to play here. We are going to be throwing parties here and having fun.”
Visit Mississippi is talking about making The Jook Joint part of its recommendations for places to visit while in Mississippi. The Jook Joint is scheduled to open sometime in Spring 2022.