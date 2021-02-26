DEAR DR. ROACH: After my wife and I receive both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine can we resume our gym classes and return to restaurants? We are both in good health. She is 68 and I am 70. – G.G.
ANSWER: Not immediately. The vaccine is given in two doses, three or four weeks apart, and maximum protection isn’t reached for two weeks or so after the second dose. Even then, the protection isn’t perfect: 94% to 95% according to the best studies for the currently available vaccines. Because there remains rampant transmission in all areas of the country, it is safest for you and your wife to continue to socially distance and wear masks. That’s particularly important for people at high risk of complications.
Secondly, although the vaccine is excellent at reducing risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 infection, it isn’t clear whether it stops asymptomatic infections. It is possible that vaccinated people may be temporarily infectious after being exposed, without ever knowing they might be spreading virus. Until it is known for sure that is not the case, it is safer for others if you and your wife, and all of us who have been vaccinated, continue to wear masks and socially distance.
It is disappointing that we cannot immediately return to our lives before the pandemic began, but the vaccine is only part of the solution. We cannot let up on the rest of the behaviors we need to continue to stop the pandemic.