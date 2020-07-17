TUPELO - Construction will begin Monday on Cliff Gookin Boulevard to add a turn lane at Tupelo High School.
There will be lane closures on both northbound and southbound outside lanes.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 6:12 pm
