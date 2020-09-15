It was an honor to have White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and epidemiologist Dr. Iram Zaidi in Oxford this weekend. The two are visiting college campuses to meet with university officials and community leaders in areas where COVID-19 is proliferating. Dr. Birx and Dr. Zaidi were at the University of Alabama the day before and left Oxford headed to University of Kentucky.
Dr. Birx was incredible. She was a consensus builder and had done her homework regarding our community. Birx’s leadership of the U.S. effort to combat AIDS across the globe has prepared her for leading the charge against the coronavirus. She is a physician and a trained immunologist. Her energy, enthusiasm and creativity in addressing the issues surrounding this virus were refreshing at a time when we all feel a bit of COVID fatigue in Mississippi.
Over the past five weeks, the number of Mississippi counties with a test positivity rate of 10% or higher has dropped from more than 60 to 23. Our state has gone from a 16-17% statewide test positivity rate to an average around the 8% range. This shows the power of behavioral change, the power of masks, the power of social distancing, and the power of people making decisions for others. It shows the plans that worked theoretically on paper months ago are now proven to work in reality. This shows that when its members understand what’s needed • if you work with them and show them data and the importance of their actions – a community will respond.
While most of Mississippi is seeing a decrease in daily positive cases, Lafayette County is not. We continue to see relatively large increases, which is not surprising when you consider we added approximately 15,000 new residents over the past month. We know that the highest percentages of spread across the nation are in the 18- to 23-year-old age group. Most of our new residents fall in this category.
Over the past few weeks, more than 60% of our positive cases have fallen in this age group. The good news is that even as our daily positive cases rise, our hospitalization numbers continue to decrease. A month ago, we were seeing daily counts of COVID patients at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in the 50s. This week we have seen daily counts of COVID patients hospitalized in the 20s.
A list published by the New York Times, which notes Oxford as one of the leading U.S. metro areas leading in new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people (as of Sept. 10), has caused great concern across our community. Conversations with Dr. Birx were encouraging as she mentioned small metros across the country, of which Oxford is one, that have a high college-student-to-community ratio. There are approximately 50,000 residents in Lafayette County and approximately 15,000 students. The large case increase in the student population increases our positive cases per 100,000 people rapidly. Compare that to a school of 15,000 students in a city of a million residents, and it isn’t even a blip on the radar. One thousand cases on a campus in a community of 50,000 looks very different from a community of a million residents. The potential for spread is equal, but it looks much higher when you are looking at smaller metros. Accordingly, Dr. Birx encouraged City of Oxford and University of Mississippi officials not to change course immediately based on cases per 100,000. She encouraged us to work through this situation with the plans we currently have in place.
It came as no surprise when Dr. Birx relayed that they continue to find most community spread is happening at social gatherings like backyard barbecues, birthday parties, weddings, and family gatherings. Dr. Birx remarked that “people tend to think it’s just my neighbors or just my family and they somehow assume their family members are safe to be around.” She encouraged us to keep the message strong that you should never assume others don’t have COVID.
Dr. Birx’s message of finding a way forward through this virus was encouraging. She reminded us that sometimes people forget that there is “public” in public health. We have to work with the public where they are and consider what they are willing to do. We must provide them the best advice we can and continue to work together to improve public health.
And, that is what we will continue to do as a community, a state and a nation. One day at a time … together.