LA ROCHE-SUR-FORON, France • Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic.
The Slovenian safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year’s race on Thursday, moving a big step closer to adding what would be his first Tour win to his 2019 Spanish Vuelta title.
Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski won the saw-tooth Stage 18, up and down over a leg-burning succession of five Alpine ascents.
His first stage victory at the Tour was also the first at this race for his Ineos Grenadiers team, a consolation prize after its leader, 2019 Tour champ Egan Bernal, withdrew on Wednesday having struggled since the weekend.
By avoiding any mishaps on a brutal stage that included a treacherous stretch of gravel path that punctured the thin front tire of another top contender, Australian Richie Porte, Roglic has just two more stages to digest before being able to ride into Paris on Sunday with the yellow jersey on his shoulders to the finish.
“One day less,” Roglic said. “Still some days to go. We just need to maintain our focus.”
Kwiatkowski, a former world champion and veteran of seven Tours, finished arm-over-arm with teammate Richard Carapaz. They did not sprint to the line, instead crossing together, all smiles, their faces caked with dust, and with Kwiatkowski’s front tire just ahead.
“We put on a show today,” Kwiatkowski said.