Broadband internet access provides development opportunities for rural areas.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development, the National Telecommunications Information Administration, and several other partners are hosting two rural broadband workshops targeted toward civic, business and community leaders in rural areas.
The first workshop will be held at the Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Raymond on Oct. 21. The second will be held at the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona on Oct. 22. Both workshops begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m.
Participants will learn about digital applications, broadband solutions and federal and state grant and loan programs.
The Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center is located at 1320 Seven Springs Road in Raymond. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/broadband-raymond.
The North Mississippi Research and Extension Center is located at 5421 Mississippi Highway 145 in Verona. The registration link is https://tinyurl.com/broadband-verona.
