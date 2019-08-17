Saltillo Tigers
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-5A
2018 record: 2-10, 1-6 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ryan Summers (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Caleb Agnew, WR, Sr.
• Recorded 23 catches for 322 yards, 3 TDs.
Tyler Smith, RB, So.
• Rushed for 271 yards, 1 TD, averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
Josh Deaton, LB, Sr.
• Recorded 72 tackles, 1 sack.
COACHING 'EM UP
Former Saltillo player A.J. Rye has been added to the staff and will coach defensive backs. The rest of the staff is unchanged.
OFFENSE
Seven starters return on this side of the ball. J.B. Stanford (Sr.), Hayden Dickens (Sr.) and Corey White (Sr.) all return along the line. Caleb Agnew (Sr) is the leading receiver coming back.
It is a quarterback-by-committee mentality entering the season, with Tyler Visentin (Sr.), Jake Prather (So.) and Chance Johnson (Fr.) all expected to see snaps. Also in the backfield, Tyler Smith (So.) will be the primary running back after rushing for 7 yards per carry last season.
DEFENSE
Only one starter returns from a unit that allowed 26 points per game. Josh Deaton (Sr.) is back at middle linebacker after recording 72 tackles. Carter Finch (So.) moves from the secondary to linebacker.
Keyshon Boykin (Jr.) and E.J. Fisk (So.) will be the two corners and have experience. On the line, Kage Heberling (Jr.), Logan McBrayer (Jr.) and Chance Brewer (Jr.) will all see significant playing time.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Agnew and Boykin will lead a talented and deep group of returners, while kicker and punter are still up for grabs.
X-FACTOR
Behind an experienced offensive line, the Tigers will need production out of the quarterback position to be successful. Saltillo averaged 59 passing yards a game last year and only threw five touchdowns.
COACH SPEAK
“The mentality around the team is a little bit better than it was. I think the kids expect to be successful now. That goes a long way with young players. I think that is going to give us a chance.” – Ryan Summers