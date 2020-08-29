Saltillo Tigers
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-5A
2019 record: 1-11, 0-7 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ryan Summers (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jake Prather, QB, Jr.
• Completed 86 of 187 passes for 1,130 yards, 5 TDs; rushed for 41 yards, 4 TDs.
Tyler Smith, RB, Jr.
• Had 139 carries for 818 yards and 5 TDs; averaged 5.9 yards per carry.
Logan McBrayer, DE, Sr.
• Recorded 54 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Two new coaches join the Saltillo coaching staff this season. Layne Michaels will coach wide receivers and Levi Cox will coach the defensive line.
OFFENSE
Jake Prather (Jr.) returns as the starting quarterback, and he has gotten bigger, faster, and stronger. Tyler Smith (Jr.) returns after rushing for 800 yards. His little brother, Wayne Smith (So.), also returns after rushing for 411 yards. Jaden Warren (Jr.) will also get carries.
Braham Rinehart (Sr.) is the leading receiver returning after catching three TDs last year, while Dakota King (Jr.) and J.B. Lawson (So.) will also catch passes.
On the line, Jason Bickerstaff (Jr.) and Zandon Donald (Sr.) both are returning starters. Charlie Stanford (Jr.), Matthew Lawson (Jr.) and Nasir Grice (Sr.) will also see significant time up front.
DEFENSE
Logan McBrayer (Sr.) will anchor a strong line in Saltillo’s 3-5 defense. Kage Heberling (Sr.), Chance Brewer (Sr.), Ethan Smith (Sr.), Dalton Kemp (Sr.) and Beau Buchanan (Sr.) will also be on the line.
Carter Finch (Jr.), Logan Jones (Jr.), Aidan Little (Sr.) and Warren all return at linebacker and had a combined 281 tackles a year ago. In the secondary, only E.J. Fisk (Jr.) returns after grabbing two interceptions last year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Carson Langford (Jr.) will handle all kickoffs, field goals, PATs and punts this season. Rinehart will be one of many return specialists.
X-FACTOR
A large majority of starters return to Saltillo’s team this year, so they will have to use that experience to compete against a tough division that includes West Point, Lafayette, Grenada and Lake Cormorant.
COACH SPEAK
“We started seven sophomores last year on defense and they are good players, but when you play against 18-19-year-old guys against 14-year-old kids, there’s a difference. Now we are finally starting to mature and grow up a little bit. We are expecting good things.” – Ryan Summers
Dalton Middleton