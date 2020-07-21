SHANNON – With an increase in demand for its sandwiches, Raybern's is hiring another 60 employees to its plant in the Tupelo Lee Industrial Park South.
Positions being filled include sandwich assembler, and an additional production manager, refrigeration mechanic and production supervisor.
The sandwich assembler and refrigeration mechanic team members work in a refrigerated environment.
"For all positions, it’s important to note that you will be standing for extended periods and we’re looking for team players," said Doug Hall, Raybern's At Raybern’s director of marketing. "We believe in providing a safe work environment and expect employees to follow good manufacturing practices."
Raybern's employs 240 in Shannon.
Raybern’s is a leading manufacturer of branded specialty sandwiches for the U.S. retail market and operates a 146,000-square-foot-facility in Shannon. The company moved production to Shannon in 2015 and makes about 1 million sandwiches a week.
Applicants can learn more about open positions and apply on the Raybern’s website at https://www.rayberns.com/work/