San Antonio announced
as NCAA women’s site
After the NCAA announced last month its plan to conduct the entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in the Indianapolis area, the women’s tourney was widely expected to follow suit.
That was made official on Friday, with the NCAA announcing the greater San Antonio area as the women’s site. Both moves were made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in college basketball.
The women's tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for opening-round games – including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio.
The Alamodome will host games for every round, with two courts used In that building. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four games will be played there as well.
No decision has been made yet on whether fans can attend.
“Our No. 1 priority is to focus on creating and implementing safety controls in an environment for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and everyone else associated with the championship," said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women's basketball.
Teams will be limited to a maximum travel party of 34 individuals and will arrive on March 16-17. All will stay in hotels in San Antonio or other areas of Bexar County. Practices will take place using nine courts that will be set up in the downtown convention center as well as the two in the Alamodome.
Two SEC men’s games
postponed by COVID-19
Two SEC men’s basketball games originally scheduled for today have been called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
Florida’s 1 p.m. game at LSU was called off on Friday due to positive tests within the Florida program and subsequent contact tracing and quarantine protocols. That game was scheduled for ESPN, which will now broadcast the 11 a.m. Auburn-Missouri game.
On Thursday, Texas A&M’s game at Arkansas was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the A&M program.