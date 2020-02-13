Baldwyn theater hosts musical revue Feb. 21-22
BALDWYN • “Love or Something Like It,” a musical revue of love (and a few anti-love) songs, will be performed Feb. 21-22 at the Claude Gentry Theatre in Baldwyn.
Big Tony & The Gentrys will perform, along with special guest artists Jim Bishop, Phyllis Robinson, Marty Hurt and Tupelo’s own Toni Johnson.
Performances each day begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $15. A guest reception will follow the event at The Alley Cat Gallery in Baldwyn.
Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com. Call (662) 601-7329 for more information.
Oxford groups plan free reading Saturday
OXFORD • Oxford Film Festival and Theater Oxford will host a free reading at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library, located at 401 Bramlett Blvd.
Step back in time to 1957 in Vicksburg, Mississippi – into a separate-but-equal society as the 9-year-old King Twins meet their first African American friend, 16-year-old Josephine. The twins try to draw Josephine into their antics, but she knows better. Enjoy their journey into the past, meeting their grandmother’s zany neighbors, the spirited Baptist preacher, and others who make an impression on the twins – none more than Josephine, who taught them the meaning of respect, regardless of skin color, and what real friendship means.
Directed by Rebecca Jernigan, the cast includes Lynn Wells, Patti Lewis, Kaye Bryant, Silas Reed, Harper and Sadie Grey, Kathi Ivy, Majorie Buckley, Bud Fanton, George Kehoe, Julie Fanton, Dave Bell, Gus Keene, Susan Hickman and Anne Klingen.
For more information on this event, visit www.oxforfilmfest.com or email info@oxfordfilmfest.com.
Madri Gras party coming to downtown Tupelo
TUPELO • Five Tupelo businesses will host a Downtown Mardi Gras Street Party and CajunFest on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Nautical Whimsey, KOK, DownUnder, Amsterdam and Vanellis are hosting the event, which starts at 6 p.m. and includes a parade, drink specials, Cajun food, a crawfish/shrimp boil, and lots more.
Blacktop Ridge and The Blind Eye DJ will provide entertainment, and there will be a fortune teller and photo booth. Everyone attending are encouraged to bring your Madri Gras beads.
Chad and Nicky McMahan will serve as Mardi Gras King and Queen.
Daily Journal Reports