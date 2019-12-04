Concert Guide
This week's Scene Concert Guide will be online today at djournal.com.
Also, check out the new Scene Community Calendar that lists events throughout the region. The Community Calendar link is on the front page of the website.
TCT to host
auditions for 'Puffs'
Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for "Puffs" by Matt Cox on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway 213 East Franklin Street.
For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. (Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.)
No advance preparation is needed but those auditioning should be at least 21 years of age or older. Marley Maharrey will direct and production dates are Feb. 13-15. For more information contact the director at msmaharrey@gmail.com or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.