GumTree art museum hosts Tutor lecture
Glennray Tutor will present a lecture Aug. 1 at the GumTree Museum of Art about his photo realism work now on display at the museum.
The lecture starts at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. Admission is $10. For reservations call 662-844-2787.
The Glennray Tutor exhibition is sponsored by Reeds Department store.
Baldwyn theatre previews ‘Death Stalkers’ movie
The Claude Gentry Theatre in Baldwyn will host the world premiere screening of “Death Stalkers Paranormal, Episode 1 • The Link Centre Investigation” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
The film is the first in a series of documented supernatural investigations performed by the Mississippi team of Shannon Lane, Lissette Zemola, Caden Mask, Allisa Mask and Aleasha Dennis.
The Six Shooter Studios film duo, Amye Gousset and Clark Richey, have created a raw, uncensored look at what Death Stalkers found in Tupelo’s Link Centre
Join both the production and investigation crews at the screening of the 45-minute film. There will be a question-and-answer session and a reception following the screening.
A short film, “Over Your Shoulder,” from award-winning screenplay by director Mary Moore, will accompany the feature film. The film is courtesy of Morgan Cutturini and ICC Films.
Admission to the screening is $5. Tickets are on Eventbrite.com
Daily Journal Reports