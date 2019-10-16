Symphony orchestra opens season Oct. 26
The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 49th season Oct. 26 at the Link Centre concert hall in Tupelo.
Viola virtuoso Brett Deubner makes his NMSO debut performing the The Voyager Concerto for Viola and Orchestra by Richard Danielpour. Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets available through Eventbrite.com.
The NMSO has six performances scheduled for 2019-20, including an Elvis Christmas event Dec. 14 and a collaboration with Tupelo Community Theatre for the musical “South Pacific” on March 20-22.
See next week’s Scene for a look at the NMSO’s season.
Tupelo, Corinth host ‘Rocky Horror’
It’s time to do the Time Warp again in Tupelo and Corinth.
Tupelo Community Theatre will present an interactive showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 8 p.m on Halloween at TCT Off Broadway, 213 East Franklin Street.
Tickets are on sale. Only 100 will be sold, adults $20, students $10. ID required and no one under the age of 18. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and a cash bar will be available. For more info or to purchase tickets call (662) 844-1935.
Corinth Theatre-Arts’ production of “Rocky Horror” will run Oct. 24-27 and Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Each performance is set for 7:30 p.m. except for the Friday performances of Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, which start at 11:55 p.m.
General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at CT-A or online at www.onstage.com/corinth-theatre-arts.
Audience participation is highly encouraged at both places.
TCT ‘South Pacific’ auditions Oct. 20-21
Tupelo Community Theatre, in partnership with the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, will present a concert version of South Pacific in celebration of the 50th anniversaries of TCT and NMSO on March 21 at the Lyric Theatre.
Auditions will be Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway, 213 East Franklin Street.
This diverse cast includes men and women ages 16 and older. Those auditioning for a principal or supporting role will be asked to sing a 60 second portion of a song from the show. Music will be provided for the those auditioning for the chorus. Two children’s roles will be cast in January. Beverly McAlilly and Sonja Jenkins will serve as the musical director and stage director, respectively.
For more information you may contact the TCT office at 1tct@bellsouth.net or call (662) 844-1935.
Robins Street Art Stroll set for Oct. 26
The 4th annual Robins Street Art Stroll will be Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4.p.m. in the 400 block of Robins Street, featuring arts and crafts created by local residents, entertainment and food.
The day’s events will include music from the Milam and Tupelo High School orchestras, the Pontotoc Jazz Band,and Tommy Gassaway, the Lake Martin Saxman.
Additionally, food truck/vendors that will be set up include the Link Centre, Gypsy Roadside Mobile, Big Bad Wolf and Tupelo River Coffee.