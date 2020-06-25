Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.