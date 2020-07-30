Tupelo Community Theater has added a fifth show to its upcoming production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”
The additional show will be 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at the Lyric Theatre.
A high demand for tickets and a reduction of Lyric seats due to COVID-19 restrictions allowed TCT to add the Aug. 10 date to the scheduled Aug. 13-15 run.
To allow for social distancing, about 150 seats in the 477-seat Lyric will be used for each performance.
“Spamalot” is a musical comedy adaptation of the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. The show is rated PG13.
Current Tupelo regulations require patrons to wear a mask as they enter, exit and anytime they’re not seated in the Lyric.
Call the TCT box office at (662) 844-1935 to purchase tickets.
Souther concert canceled
The ongoing pandemic has forced the cancellation of JD Souther’s concert scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Link Centre.
Souther, the singer/songwriter who helped form the country-rock sound of the 1970s, had been booked to perform in March during the Link Centre’s annual LinkFest fundraiser. The concert, which included opening act Shannon McNally, was postponed to August due to COVID-19.
“Link Centre’s first priority is the health and safety of our patrons, artists, volunteers and staff,” said Carlton Wall, LinkFest chairman, in a news release.
Speaking for the Link Centre board, Wall thanked all corporate sponsors for their annual support of LinkFest and the community volunteers who made the first Tupelo Comedy Awards and Saturday Fun Day possible on March 13-14. He added that the LinkFest subcommittee is already at work planning for the fourth annual LinkFest weekend in 2021.
Open Mic on Facebook
Sessions Open Mic will host a live steaming event at 7:30 Saturday night on the Link Centre’s Facebook page.
Sessions Open Mic invites spoken word artists, singers, musicians and comedians to take the virtual mic and show off their talent.
To sign up for Saturday’s performance, contact Adrian at (662) 231-2822 or adrian914@hotmail.com by noon Friday.
Radio program changes name
A Sunday afternoon radio program promoting songwriters in the region has changed its name.
“Local Licks” is now “North Mississippi Songwriter Sessions,” according to show host Michaela Compton.
The show can be heard between 2 and 3 p.m. on WZLQ-FM (98.5) and online at z985.net.
The program, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this fall, features songwriters performing their original music.
For more information about the program, contact Compton at northmississippisongwritersessions@gmail.com
TCT hosts ‘Little Shop’ auditions
Tupelo Community Theatre will host auditions for its opening production of its 51st season, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The show has been nominated for more than 20 awards winning 11 including Best Musical Off Broadway.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop Of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over 30 years and is one of theatre’s favorite shows.
The story tells of meek floral assistant Seymour stumbling across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers the plant’s out -of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
Anyone interested in auditioning should email director Tom Booth at 1tct@bellsouth.net before Monday, Aug. 10 for more information and to schedule a time. This diverse cast calls for up to 10 members including three African-American roles and all will be asked to sing a selection from the show based on their voice part. Show dates are expected to be in mid-October.
Visit the TCT website at www.tct.ms or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935 for more information.
TWITTER: @bobbypepper30