‘Southern Fried Chickie’ benefit show Aug. 9 at Link Centre
Saltillo’s Christy McBrayer brings her one-woman play, “Southern Fried Chickie,” to the Link Centre stage for a benefit performance Friday, Aug. 9 in Tupelo.
The performance will benefit the Dr. R.B. Robison Educational Resource Center in Saltillo. The center provides free tutoring for children in grades K-12 who are unable to pay for remediation services.
McBrayer brings a dozen different characters to life in her production. She’ll be backed by live music from Eric Stogner, Chance Moore and Kathy Gusmus-Brown.
The play starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Riffe exhibit opens Aug. 9 at Gumtree Museum of Art
The works of Debra Eubanks Riffe, a Tupelo native and printmaker, will be featured in an exhibit at the Gumtree Museum of Art.
The Riffe exhibit begins Aug. 9, with the opening reception set for that day between 5-7 p.m. The exhibit continues through Sept 13.
Riffe’s studio practice is, exclusively, hand printed relief prints of woodcuts and linoleum blocks utilizing the color reductive method.
Riffe has been a professional graphic designer and illustrator for more than 30 years. She has traveled, extensively, and lived abroad five years, in Barranquilla, Colombia, South America.
Debra has exhibited at several venues, including the Freedom Rides Museum/Historic Montgomery Greyhound Bus Station where she has a linoleum block relief print of Freedom Rides activist, James Peck, on permanent display.
For more information, call (662) 844-2787.